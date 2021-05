Story went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in a 5-3 loss to San Diego in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Story opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and promptly added his fifth stolen base of the season. In the sixth, he reached on a single again and scored on a Ryan McMahon double. The 28-year-old shortstop is slashing .287/.361/.488 with four home runs, five stolen bases, 21 RBI and 22 runs scored through 36 games.