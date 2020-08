Story went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Story knocked in Garrett Hampson with a single in the eighth inning, then scored on a Charlie Blackmon double to ignite a six-run rally. Story also had a single and his fourth stolen base of the year in the fifth inning. The shortstop has hit safely in four straight games (6-for-17) with a homer, two steals, four RBI and six runs scored in that span.