Story (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Story spent just under two weeks on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, but he checked out fine ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Marlins and should reclaim his everyday role in the lineup going forward. Prior to his injury, the 28-year-old slashed .255/.322/.424 with five home runs, 23 RBI and eight stolen bases in 50 games. Alan Trejo was sent down to make room for Story on the active roster.
