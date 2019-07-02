Rockies' Trevor Story: Reinstated from IL
Story (thumb) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against Houston.
As anticipated, Story will return from the shelf after missing time with a sprained right thumb. He was able to complete a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque over the weekend and figures to be reinserted into the Rockies' starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup.
