Rockies' Trevor Story: Removed after HBP
Story was taken out of Sunday's game against the Dodgers after being struck by a pitch on his right calf, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored prior to exiting.
Story appeared to be in some discomfort immediately after getting beaned, although his departure may have been precautionary with the game well in hand. He'll be considered day-to-day until an update on the star shortstop is provided by the Rockies.
