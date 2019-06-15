Rockies' Trevor Story: Returns to action Saturday

Story (forehead) is starting at shortstop and batting second Saturday versus the Padres.

Story had a bad hop Friday ricochet off his wrist and hit him in the forehead, which forced him to leave the field with the athletic trainer. The 26-year-old is won't miss any additional time and will look to continue his strong start to the series after going 4-for-10 with a double and a home run through the first two games.

