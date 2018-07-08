Story (foot) is back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Mariners.

Story was hit by a pitch Friday night, and ended up getting scratched from Saturday's lineup due to what was described as a foot bruise. The injury doesn't appear to be a long-term concern, however, as Story will return to action after just one day on the shelf. Story, who is one of just four players in the National League with 60 or more RBI entering Sunday, will resume his regular role at shortstop and bat cleanup in the order.

More News
Our Latest Stories