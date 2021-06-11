Story (elbow) went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 11-4 loss to Miami.
Story missed just under two weeks with an elbow injury, but he was able to play the whole game Thursday. The shortstop has had a bit of a down year with a .257/.325/.422 slash line, five home runs, 23 RBI, 27 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 209 plate appearances. He should resume an everyday role as he looks to get back up to his established level of performance at the dish.
More News
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Reinstated from 10-day IL•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Likely to return Thursday•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Remains close to returning•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Doesn't get activated•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: On track for Tuesday return•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Receives encouraging test results•