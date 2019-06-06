Rockies' Trevor Story: Scores three times Wednesday
Story went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, three runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Cubs.
Story has now turned in multi-hit efforts in four of his last six starts, lifting his season batting average to what would be a career-high .293. He'll look to keep rolling in the series finale Thursday, as he'll start at shortstop and bat second.
