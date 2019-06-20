Rockies' Trevor Story: Sidelined with sprained thumb

Story was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained right thumb, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Story suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, and while X-rays cleared him of any structural damage, the issue is still serious enough to warrant a stay on the shelf. He's set to undergo additional tests and visit a specialist in the coming days, after which a timetable for his return will hopefully come into focus. In the meantime, Brendan Rodgers was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move and is a candidate to see time at shortstop in Story's absence.