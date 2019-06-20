Rockies' Trevor Story: Sidelined with sprained thumb
Story was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained right thumb, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Story suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, and while X-rays cleared him of any structural damage, the issue is still serious enough to warrant a stay on the shelf. He's set to undergo additional tests and visit a specialist in the coming days, after which a timetable for his return will hopefully come into focus. In the meantime, Brendan Rodgers was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move and is a candidate to see time at shortstop in Story's absence.
More News
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Sitting Thursday while MRI looms•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: MRI scheduled for Thursday•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: X-rays negative on thumb•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Sustains apparent hand injury•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Posts two more hits•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Hits 17th home run of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...