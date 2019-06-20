Rockies' Trevor Story: Sitting Thursday while MRI looms
Story (thumb) isn't listed in the Rockies' lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Even though X-rays cleared Story of any structural damage to the right thumb he jammed in Wednesday's contest, he was never a good bet to make it back in the lineup for a day game after a night game. Story's status remains up in the air at this point and likely won't be fully known until the results of the MRI he underwent Thursday are announced. Expect manager Bud Black to provide an update on Story's situation later in the day.
