Story went 2-for-4 with a double, run and stolen base Wednesday in the Rockies' 19-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Story actually generated one of the more modest stat lines on a night the Rockies fell one run shy of matching a franchise-best total, but the shortstop has probably been the most consistently productive hitter in the lineup over the last few weeks. He turned in his sixth consecutive two-hit performance Wednesday and has recorded multiple hits in 10 of his last 13 starts. Dating back to the beginning of June, Story is slashing .357/.388/.615 with six home runs, four steals, 23 RBI and 19 runs in 35 games.