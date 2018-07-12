Rockies' Trevor Story: Sixth straight two-hit performance
Story went 2-for-4 with a double, run and stolen base Wednesday in the Rockies' 19-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Story actually generated one of the more modest stat lines on a night the Rockies fell one run shy of matching a franchise-best total, but the shortstop has probably been the most consistently productive hitter in the lineup over the last few weeks. He turned in his sixth consecutive two-hit performance Wednesday and has recorded multiple hits in 10 of his last 13 starts. Dating back to the beginning of June, Story is slashing .357/.388/.615 with six home runs, four steals, 23 RBI and 19 runs in 35 games.
