Story went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.
Story slammed a three-run homer off Genesis Cabrera to take the lead in the seventh inning. It was the only three runs scored for the Rockies in the win. The 28-year-old produced his seventh multi-hit game over his last 15 appearances. He is slashing .255/.328/.445 with 39 runs and 39 RBI. The dual power-speed threat has 10 long balls and 14 stolen bases. He is one of 10 players that have double-digit home runs and steals.