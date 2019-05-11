Story went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 12-2 rout of the Padres.

He got the Rockies on the board in the third inning with a blast off Eric Lauer, Story's ninth homer of the year. The shortstop is putting together another stellar campaign and now boasts a .278/.353/.517 slash line through 38 games.

