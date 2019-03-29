Rockies' Trevor Story: Slugs Opening Day homer
Story went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored to help the Rockies to a 6-3 victory over the Marlins on Thursday.
The 26-year-old shortstop is coming off a fantastic 2018 campaign that saw him post a .915 OPS with 37 homers over 598 at-bats, and he picked up right where he left off in this Opening Day victory for Colorado, launching a fifth-inning solo blast off Miami starter Jose Urena. Story's power-hitting prowess and his speed on the basepaths (27 steals last season) figure to allow him to continue being one of the premier assets at the position in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...