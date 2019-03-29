Story went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored to help the Rockies to a 6-3 victory over the Marlins on Thursday.

The 26-year-old shortstop is coming off a fantastic 2018 campaign that saw him post a .915 OPS with 37 homers over 598 at-bats, and he picked up right where he left off in this Opening Day victory for Colorado, launching a fifth-inning solo blast off Miami starter Jose Urena. Story's power-hitting prowess and his speed on the basepaths (27 steals last season) figure to allow him to continue being one of the premier assets at the position in 2019.