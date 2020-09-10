Story went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Padres.
Story took Zach Davies yard in the first inning for his 10th home run of the season. It was his first homer since Aug. 24, though he has stolen eight bases in that 13-game span. Story has delivered across the box score all season, as he's maintained a .292/.367/.554 line with 34 runs scored and 22 RBI across 188 plate appearances.
