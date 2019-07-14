Rockies' Trevor Story: Smacks 20th homer

Story went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Reds.

His fifth-inning shot off Tanner Roark was a drop in the bucket given all the scoring on the night, but it did give the shortstop 20 homers for the fourth straight season to begin his career. Story is now slashing .287/.352/.546 through 79 games, numbers right in line with last year's performance.

