Story went 1-for-4 with a three-run shot in Monday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Story had been 1-for-12 since his three-homer game, so it was good to see him break out of the mini-slump. Story now has 32 home runs on the season and is just one RBI away from the century mark. He's added to categories across the board with a .293 average, 78 runs and 25 steals.

