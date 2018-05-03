Story went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

The homer was his seventh of the year, though he also whiffed twice to run his strikeout rate to 31.3%. He's struck out at least once in eight straight games, but the 25-year-old should still remain a solid run-producer nonetheless. His seven home runs and 20 RBI are both tops among shortstops in the NL.