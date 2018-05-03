Rockies' Trevor Story: Solo jack in win
Story went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.
The homer was his seventh of the year, though he also whiffed twice to run his strikeout rate to 31.3%. He's struck out at least once in eight straight games, but the 25-year-old should still remain a solid run-producer nonetheless. His seven home runs and 20 RBI are both tops among shortstops in the NL.
More News
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Hits grand slam•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Drives in two•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Doubles and steals base•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Hits third homer in five games•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Homers in second straight contest•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Cranks first homer of season Friday•
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...