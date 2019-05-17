Story (knee) is starting at shortstop and batting second Friday at Philadelphia, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Story was removed from Wednesday's game with the left knee bruise after colliding with a teammate in the field, but his quick return to action confirms his initial comments that the issue was minor. The 26-year-old has a modest six-game hit streak in which he is 10-for-28 with one home run, two doubles, eight runs scored, and five RBI.