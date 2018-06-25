Rockies' Trevor Story: Steals base, drives in two Sunday
Story went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Marlins.
Story moved back in to a tie with Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez for the NL-lead with 58 RBI Sunday. The stolen base was his 10th of the year, his first time reaching double-digits in that category. The 25-year-old shortstop owns a solid .264/.332./.518 slash line after batting .239 and leading the NL with 191 strikeouts in 2017.
