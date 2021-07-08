Story went 1-for-5 with a single in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Story reached on an infield single in the third and would end up stealing second but was left stranded on base. The stolen base was his 16th of the year and he's on pace to set a new career-best after successfully stealing 27 times in 2018. The 28-year-old is slashing .252/.324/.445 with 11 homers, 41 RBI, 40 runs scored and a 28:67 BB:K over 309 plate appearances. Story currently is seeing a career-low in slugging percentage and BABIP which explains his lower home run tally and middle-of-the-road batting statistics.