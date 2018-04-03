Rockies' Trevor Story: Steals base in Monday's win

Story went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's victory over San Diego.

Story has struggled out of the gate, collecting just two hits in 16 at-bats thus far (both singles), but to his credit he hasn't struck out in his last two games. The 25-year-old fanned seven times in his first two starts (nine at-bats), leading to a drop from fourth to seventh in the order. The steal is nice to see as Story swiped all of seven bags last year, and the offensive production should pick up once he starts playing in Coors Field. He's a streaky player -- you'll want to stick around for the highs.