Story went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 14-5 loss to the Padres.

Story hit a double in the first inning and stole third base before coming home on a Nolan Arenado homer. In the fifth, Story's fielder's choice plated Tony Wolters. The stolen base was Story's fourth in his last three games and 13th of the season. He's slashing .293/.370/.543 with nine homers, 21 RBI and 33 runs scored through 41 contests.