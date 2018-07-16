Rockies' Trevor Story: Strokes walkoff for 20th homer
Story went 1-for-4 with a walkoff solo home run to send the Rockies to a 4-3 victory over the Mariners on Sunday.
Story continued his recent home-run barrage in dramatic fashion with this game-ending blast off Nick Vincent. That gives him four long balls in his last seven games and 20 on the season in what has been a phenomenal first half for the 25-year-old All-Star, who is now slashing a robust .292/.353/.557 through 366 at-bats.
