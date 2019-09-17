Rockies' Trevor Story: Supplies three-run jack

Story went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk Monday in the Rockies' 9-4 win over the Mets.

Story's 33rd home run of the season punctuated a five-run inning for the Rockies, who rolled to their fourth consecutive win. The shortstop will hit leadoff in Tuesday's contest and looks poised to hold down that spot in the lineup for the rest of the season with manager Bud Black having seemingly settled on Charlie Blackmon as the team's cleanup batter.