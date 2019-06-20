Rockies' Trevor Story: Sustains apparent hand injury

Story exited Wednesday's game versus the Diamondbacks with an apparent hand injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Story appeared to suffer the injury on a headfirst slide into second base during the top of the sixth inning, as he did not retake the field for the bottom of the frame. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the severity of the injury is determined, while Pat Valaika took over at shortstop for the Rockies.

