Story went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Saturday against the Giants.

Story reached base only once but still managed to steal his 26th base of the season. While his home run barrage has continued -- he has 33 for the season -- the stolen base was Story's first since Sept. 4. Still, he's closing in on a 30-30 season and is having a career-best season in nearly all hitting statistics.

