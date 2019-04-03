Story went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and caught stealing during a 1-0 victory against the Rockies on Wednesday.

The Rockies shortstop picked up his first steal but also his second caught stealing of the young season. Last season, he posted a career-high 27 steals and was caught only six times. Story is 5-for-25 (.200) with a homer, two RBI and stolen base in seven games to open 2019.