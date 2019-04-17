Story went 2-for-4 with a walk, one run scored and three stolen bases Tuesday against the Padres.

Story was aggressive on the basepaths against Padres' starter Nick Margevicius, swiping second base after his first inning single and then stealing both second and third in the third frame. Though he hasn't homered since April 8, Story appears to once again be a strong bet to contribute both homers and steals, racking up four of each to this point in the season.