Story went 1-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

Story has stolen six bases in his last eight games and is now 25-for-31 in stolen base attempts on the season. Story ranks within the top three among MLB shortstops in doubles (39), home runs (28), RBI (92) and batting average (.295), and the fact that he's now tied with Tim Anderson of the White Sox for second-most steals at the position seems an added bonus as not much was expected from Story on the base paths going into the 2018 season.