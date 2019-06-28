Rockies' Trevor Story: Takes live batting practice

Story (thumb) took part in a live batting practice session Friday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Story will not come off the injured list Saturday when first eligible, but he is making progress in his recovery. Story is expected to head out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the big club, but he will still have a chance to return to action prior to the All-Star break.

