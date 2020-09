Story went 3-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI, a stolen base and a walk during Wednesday's 9-6 win over San Francisco.

The 27-year-old received the day off Tuesday since he was 0-for-8 with six strikeouts over the previous two contests, but he provided significant production in his return to the lineup. Story has a .306/.383/.576 slash line with nine homers, 31 runs, 20 RBI and nine stolen bases through 36 games.