Story went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a 5-4 win for the Rockies over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The shortstop had followed up a seven-game hitting streak with a brief 0-for-8 skid, but he got back on track with this three-hit game that saw him slap his 10th two-bagger of the season. Story is putting together another strong campaign at the plate thus far, as he's slashing .275/.346/.509 through 218 at-bats. He's also continuing to provide excellent value on the basepaths after stealing 27 bags last year, as Wednesday's swipe gives him 10 in 13 attempts.