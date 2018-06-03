Rockies' Trevor Story: Three hits in Saturday's loss
Story went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 12-4 loss to the Dodgers.
The shortstop has put together a solid homestand, posting a .281/.361/.469 slash line over his last eight games with a homer, four RBI, four runs and a 4:6 BB:K. Story will need to continue making hay when he's at Coors Field, however, as his home-road splits have become particularly tilted in 2018 -- he carries a 1.162 through 91 at-bats at home, but only a .552 mark away from the Rockies' extremely friendly confines.
