Story went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

Story has been absolutely red-hot of late, as he's notched five straight multi-hit performances and has tallied multiple extra-base hits in three of those. The 25-year-old is hitting an even .400 in June, and now sports a .270/.344/528 slash line on the year to go along with the 14 home runs and NL-leading 49 RBI.