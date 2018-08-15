Story went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Story took reliever Brad Peacock deep in the eighth inning for his 25th homer of the year. Story leads all MLB shortstops in RBI (82) while trailing only Cleveland's Francisco Lindor in home runs (29) at the position. The 25-year-old is hitting .290/.347/.552 with 33 doubles and 15 stolen bases, and is riding a nice 11-game hitting streak.

