Rockies' Trevor Story: Two homers, four RBI against Brewers
Story went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Brewers.
He accounted for all of the scoring in this one with three extra-base hits off Brewers starter Brent Suter. Story is now up to 10 home runs and ranks third in the National League with 32 RBI, behind Javier Baez and A.J. Pollock. The 25-year-old has also already matched last year's stolen-base total with seven. While the strikeouts remain high, Story is more than making up for the batting-average drain with what he's doing in the counting stats.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...