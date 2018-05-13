Story went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Brewers.

He accounted for all of the scoring in this one with three extra-base hits off Brewers starter Brent Suter. Story is now up to 10 home runs and ranks third in the National League with 32 RBI, behind Javier Baez and A.J. Pollock. The 25-year-old has also already matched last year's stolen-base total with seven. While the strikeouts remain high, Story is more than making up for the batting-average drain with what he's doing in the counting stats.