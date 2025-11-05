Rockies' Troy Johnston: Goes to Rockies via waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies claimed Johnston off waivers from the Marlins on Wednesday.
Johnston reached the majors for the first time in 2025 as a 28-year-old and fared well, slashing .277/.331/.420 with four home runs over 121 plate appearances. He can play first base and the corner outfield spots and could see ample playing time on a talent-deficient Rockies roster.
