Rockies' Troy Johnston: Long streak of starts comes to end
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
He'll join fellow left-handed hitters Jake McCarthy and Edouard Julien on the bench while the Reds send southpaw Brandon Williamson to the hill. With Johnston sitting after he had been included in the lineup in each of the Rockies' previous 13 games, Jordan Beck will pick up a start in the corner outfield.
More News
-
Rockies' Troy Johnston: RBI in four straight games•
-
Rockies' Troy Johnston: Wraps up solid homestand•
-
Rockies' Troy Johnston: Knocks in game-winning runs•
-
Rockies' Troy Johnston: Back on bench Sunday•
-
Rockies' Troy Johnston: Getting rest Friday•
-
Rockies' Troy Johnston: Comes up big in comeback win•