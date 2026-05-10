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Johnston is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

With southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on the bump for Philadelphia, the Rockies will stock up on some extra right-handed bats while Johnston joins fellow left-handed hitters Edouard Julien, TJ Rumfield and Brett Sullivan on the bench. Jordan Beck will receive the nod in right field in place of Johnston.

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