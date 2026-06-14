Rockies' Troy Johnston: Supplies four RBI

Johnston went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk, four total RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Athletics.

This was Johnston's third multi-hit effort in his last four games. The homer was his first since April 6 versus the Astros. Johnston hasn't developed over-the-fence power this year even with a hitter-friendly home park, but he has been among the Rockies' most consistent batters. He's hitting .317 with an .822 OPS, three homers, 34 RBI, 30 runs scored, 21 doubles and four stolen bases over 67 games in a near-everyday role, though Johnston may see fewer opportunities versus left-handers with Tyler Freeman (concussion) back in action.