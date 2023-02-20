Blach, who re-signed with the Rockies on Jan. 11 on a minor-league deal, threw his first live batting practice session of the spring Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The soft-tossing southpaw had elected free agency following the 2022 season, but after assessing his options on the open market for two months, he ultimately chose to stick around in Colorado. He's attending big-league camp this spring and will be looking to compete for a long-relief role out of the Rockies bullpen. Blach tossed 44.1 innings for the big club in 2022, logging a 5.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB.