Blach (1-1) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 4.2 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Cardinals.

Blach had pitched eight scoreless innings over his previous two outings, both starts, but he suffered a setback in performance this time around. Just two of the hits he allowed went for extra bases, but those knocks were responsible for three of the runs on his line. The veteran southpaw has a 4.85 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB through 26 innings over 10 appearances (three starts) this season. With the Rockies desperate for starting pitching, he should remain in the rotation, and he's tentatively projected for a road start versus the Dodgers next week.