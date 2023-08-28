Blach did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over seven innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.

Blach wiggled his way out of a based-loaded jam in the fourth to keep the Orioles scoreless, then allowed a solo home run to Cedric Mullins in the fifth which was the only blemish against him. Otherwise, Blach consistently kept the O's off the basepaths in throwing seven high-quality innings. It was the longest outing of the year for Blach, who needed only 86 pitches and left with a 3-1 lead prior to the bullpen giving up the lead in the eighth. He'll carry a decent 3.94 ERA into a scheduled home start next weekend against Toronto.