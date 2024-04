The Rockies selected the contract of Blach from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Blach is coming off a strong outing April 18 against Triple-A El Paso, throwing four scoreless innings without giving up a hit. Blach has started four games in Triple-A this season, and he could see some starts in the majors with Kyle Freeland (elbow) on the 15-day IL. Blach started in 13 games for Colorado last season, going 3-3 with a 5.54 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 50:24 K:BB over 78 innings.