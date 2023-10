Blach went unclaimed off waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Blach posted a 5.54 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through 74 innings in 2023, and he'll have the opportunity to elect free agency in the offseason. The 32-year-old southpaw holds a 5.66 ERA since 2022, though playing his home games at Coors Field may have contributed to his inflated numbers over the past two seasons.