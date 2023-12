Colorado re-signed Blach on Thursday to a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league spring training, Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

Adams notes that Blach had an opportunity in the Korea Baseball Organization but ultimately decided to remain in MLB-affiliated ball. The 33-year-old left-hander has struggled over the last two seasons with the Rockies, compiling a 5.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 79:35 K:BB in 122.1 big-league innings.