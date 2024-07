Blach gave up one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out a batter out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers.

Blach made his second relief appearance since losing his spot in the rotation when the Rockies welcomed Kyle Freeland back from the injured list June 23. Over his nine starts with Colorado, Blach turned in a 5.83 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 46.1 innings.