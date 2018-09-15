Anderson (6-9) had a decent start against the Giants on Friday as he went six innings and gave up two runs and seven hits while striking out six and being dealt the loss.

It was an important start for Anderson, who registered his first quality start in over a month. It's been a rough go of it for Anderson, as he's seen his ERA increase by almost a full run since early August. He'll travel to Los Angeles for his next start where an interdivisional matchup against the Dodgers awaits him.